COVID-Infected Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly for ‘Surprise’ Visit

The president's visit comes after he promised "a surprise" for his supporters in a video.

Even as he is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, United States President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday, 4 October, in his car waving to his supporters, reported Associated Press. The President’s visit comes after he promised “a surprise” for his supporters in a video posted a video on social media.

“I am starting to feel good, you don’t know, over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test. So we will be seeing what happens over those next couple of days,” Trump said in a four-minute video, released earlier in the day.

“I have to be back because we still have to make America great again. We have done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go,” Trump added.

Trump’s Health Shows ‘Ups & Downs’

Trump’s health has shown ‘ups and downs’, but is now in a better condition than it was on Friday when he was hospitalised, the doctors said on the same day. He had been hospitalised at the Walter Reed Medical Centre since Friday, 2 October, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press briefing, Dr Sean Conley said he is “continuing to improve” but, as with any illness, “there are frequent ups and downs”.