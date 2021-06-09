Kamala Harris Tells Guatemala Migrants ‘Do Not Come’, Draws Flak

US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed an audience in Guatemala and discouraged them to cross the border into the US
On her first overseas trip as the Vice President of USA, Kamala Harris on Monday, 7 June, told Guatemalans to not make the 'dangerous' journey to the US-Mexico border, encouraging them to 'find hope at home' instead.
Harris made the White House's stance on illegal migration clear by saying that the US border forces will send back any new arrivals. At the same time she promised to work together with the Guatemalans in solving the root cause of migration – corruption and poverty.
"This afternoon I met with community leaders in Guatemala . We talked about what barriers stand in the way for Guatemalans to build a future at home," Harris wrote on twitter.
While some applauded Harris for her frank statement and help to the Southerners, others condemned her for turning her back towards the migrants.
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised the vice president for her statement. She stated that seeking asylum at any US border is completely legal and should not be termed otherwise. She also mentioned the US' role in causing destabilisation in the Latin American countries, adding that US cannot wash its hands off and be unaffected by the consequences.
Several human rights groups by the likes of Human Rights First, The Asylum Seekers Advocacy Group reiterated the legal rights of migrants and refugees. The former called the vice president's statement 'disappointing', stating sending asylum seekers back is against the international law.
Kamala Harris' visit to the South is considered a step ahead in the cordial diplomatic relations between the two countries after tensions surfaced during the Trump government. In April, the Biden administration promised to aid Guatemala and in her address this Tuesday, the Vice President talked about deployment of 500,000 vaccines and 26 million USD for fighting the pandemic there.
