Developing Nations Need Nearly $6 Trillion By 2030 To Cover 40% of NDCs: UN

Developing countries need $5.8 trillion-$5.9 trillion up to 2030, to finance less than half of the climate actions listed in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and keep global warming in check, according to the first-ever UN assessment of the needs of the developing countries.

The final executive summary of the assessment prepared by the Standing Committee on Finance (SCF) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was adopted on 14 October, 2021, at the ongoing 26th SCF meeting in Germany by all country parties.