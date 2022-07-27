Debate Between Sunak and Truss Cancelled After Moderator Faints on Air

Sunak, the former chancellor of the exchequer, took to Twitter to write about McCann. "Good news that you’re already recovering," he wrote, tagging McCann.

"It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly," he added.

The latest polls suggest that Truss is the current favourite among the 1,60,000 fee-paying members of the Conservative Party who will decide their leader. The winner will also go on to become the prime minister of the UK.

Members can vote from early August until 2 September. The result will be declared on 5 September.

