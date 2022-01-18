26 Dead As 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan

At least 26 people were reported dead after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit western Afghanistan on Monday, 17 January.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the magnitude 5.3 quake at 2 pm (local time), and then a second one of magnitude 4.9 at 4 pm. They struck 41 km (25 miles) east and 50 km (31 miles) southeast of the provincial capital, Qala-e-Naw.

The roofs of some houses collapsed in the Qadis district in the province of Badghis, leading to the deaths of at least 26 residents, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials. Five women and four children are among those who lost their lives in the earthquake-prone region.