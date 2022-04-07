Taped by Students, Russian Teacher Booked for Criticising Kremlin Over Ukraine

Irina Gen.
A school teacher in Russia named Irina Gen could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for giving an anti-war monologue to her students, with respect to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was secretly taped by them.
According to a report published by The Guardian, Gen's 13 and 14-year-old students asked her why Russian athletes had been disallowed from participating in international tournaments, oblivious referring to the sanctions that have been slapped on Russia by the West.
"Russia wanted to reach Kyiv and overthrow the government! Ukraine is, in fact, a sovereign state, there is a sovereign government… We are living in a totalitarian regime. Any dissent is considered a crime," she had added.
She also criticised the manner in which Russian state media had reported on the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol. Media in Russia had blamed Ukrainian provocation for the Russian bombing.
What she did not know while giving her passionate speech was that she was being taped by her students.
That is where she was told about the video of her speaking against the Kremlin in her class.
More than anything else, her vocal opinion on Mariupol did not go down well with the FSB and the prosecutors, who recently announced that they had opened a criminal case against Gen under the new law that criminalises soreading "fake news" about the Russian military.
The Russian goverment recently adopted a new law that can sentence dissenters up to 15 years in prison if they distribute "deliberately false information" about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But she doesn't believe that that argument would convince the FSB or the courts to spare.
Gen, however, refuses to blame her students for her situation.
"I don’t blame my students; they just follow what their parents think and tell them to do," she told The Guardian.
"I just wanted to broaden my students’ worldview. I hoped to break through the propaganda that is being fed to this country. But look where it got me," she lamented.
