COVID-19: PM Jean Castex Tests Positive as Infections Rise in France

According to sources in the PM's office, Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after discovering that one of his daughters had contracted the virus.

Castex was in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met Alexander De Croo, the prime minister of Belgium.

Consequently, De Croo will now have to quarantine.

Other senior government officials, such as France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune, also went to Brussels with Castex.

Castex has been fully vaccinated since spring and and hadn't tested positive before this.