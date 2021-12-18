South Africa's Hospital Admissions in Omicron Wave Much Lower Than Delta

Following a significant spike in COVID-19 cases since the detection of the Omicron variant, South Africa reported a much lower rate of hospital admissions this wave in comparison to the same week of the third wave.
At a press conference on Friday, 17 December, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that only 1.7 percent of the identified cases were admitted to hospitals in the second week of the Omicron-driven fourth wave, as compared to 19 percent in the same week of the previous wave driven by the Delta variant.
Health officials also presented data at the press conference that suggests that the strain may be milder, and that infections may already be peaking in Gauteng — one of the most densely populated provinces in South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected.
However, the number of fresh cases have been noted to be more than 20,000, compared to the 4,400 cases in the same week of the third wave, indicating a high transmissibility of this variant.
According to health officials, although the COVID infection rates are soaring, there have been fewer deaths.
Dr Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said, “We are starting to see some increases, but relatively small increases in deaths."
Dr Wassila Jassat from the NICD, meanwhile, pointed out that the number of people requiring oxygen was also lower in comparison to the previous waves.
"But that does not necessarily mean Omicron is less virulent," Phaala said, adding that it could be the vaccinations that are preventing serious illnesses.
According to Phaahla, only 7,600 patients have been admitted since the start of Omicron, which is around 40 percent of the hospitalisations during the peaks of the second and third waves.
