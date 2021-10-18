Cop26 Sponsors Call Climate Summit 'Mismanaged'

2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26 is scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, between 31 October and 12 November 2021.
Photo Courtesy: UNFCCC
As the Climate Summit's Conference in Glasgow is ready to commence on 31 October, the corporate sponsors of Cop26 have condemned the "very inexperienced" civil servants for their "mismanagement".
The companies are reportedly disappointed by the preparations for the Summit in Glasgow. While the UK's presidency of Cop26 is being run under the leadership of former business secretary and president of Cop26 Alok Sharma and Nigel Topping, the British government's climate action champion, the sponsor companies are unhappy with how the planning has progressed inspite of an extra year to prepare for it. The summit was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.
Other sponsors to the summit include Hitachi, Ikea, Jaguar, Nat West Reckitt, and Scottish Power.
The companies are reportedly "frustrated" by the lack of information about how the event will run. The sponsors were reportedly promised benefits in exchange for their support and chance to promote their brands at the "green zone" exhibition. They have raised complaints about the organisers not meeting demands previously agreed upon.
"It’s clear that many of them have very little experience managing relationships in the private sector, or even experience attending a Cop event," a source told The Guardian.
It has also been reported that the rising costs is another issue the organisers are tackling. The organisers maintained that they are working "closely" with the sponsors to reduce cost and give the tax payers their value for money.
(With inputs from the Guardian.)
