Cop26 Sponsors Call Climate Summit 'Mismanaged'

As the Climate Summit's Conference in Glasgow is ready to commence on 31 October, the corporate sponsors of Cop26 have condemned the "very inexperienced" civil servants for their "mismanagement".

The companies are reportedly disappointed by the preparations for the Summit in Glasgow. While the UK's presidency of Cop26 is being run under the leadership of former business secretary and president of Cop26 Alok Sharma and Nigel Topping, the British government's climate action champion, the sponsor companies are unhappy with how the planning has progressed inspite of an extra year to prepare for it. The summit was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.