Closely Following Reports of India-China Troop Disengagement: US

The US State Department through a statement given on Monday, 22 February, said that it is closely following reports of troop disengagement between India and China and will continue to monitor the situation, reported PTI.
The remarks came after India and China began disengagement of troops locked in over eight-month-long standoff in eastern Ladakh.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference that they are closely following reports of troop disengagement. “We welcome the ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation," he said.
Responding to questions on the disengagement of troops from the Pangong lake area, he said, "We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation closely as both sides work towards a peaceful resolution."
The 10th round of talks between military commanders of both the armies was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on 20 February.
As per the joint statement issued at the end of a lengthy round of talks, the two sides positively evaluated the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops at the Pangong Lake. The statement also noted that this step provided a basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.
The two sides also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, continue their communication and dialogue, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner in order to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military talks after tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in April. The situation escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a physical clash in mid-June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.
Price further added that they are continuing to monitor the situation. “We certainly welcome the reports of de-escalation and we're closely following those initial reports of troop disengagement," he said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined