Chinese Long March 5 Rocket Debris Crashes Over Indian Ocean

A 100-foot-tall, 22-metric-tonne Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth and came down over the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

The "out-of-control" Chinese Long March 5B rocket "re-entered over the Arabian Peninsula at approximately 10:15 pm EDT (around 7.45 am India time on Sunday)”, according to US Space Command that was tracking the rocket.

It was, however, still unknown if the debris impacted land or water.