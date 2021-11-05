Chinese Journalist Jailed for Wuhan COVID Outbreak Reporting 'May Not Live Long'

"My mother came back after seeing her the day before yesterday and cried for a long time, with a haggard face and sad eyes. Because Zhang Zhan looked dyingly ill, her body was completely out of shape. She seemed to have only God and her beliefs in her heart, and ignored the others. I feel sorry for my parents," he added.

Zhan, a former lawyer, had visited Wuhan in February 2020. She had reportedly probed into the handling of the then epidemic, questioning the authorities on video.

The journalist had been detained in May 2020, and was sentenced to four years of jail in December on the charge of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," AFP reported.