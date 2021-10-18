China Tested 'Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Missile' in Aug, US Concerned: Report

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the Earth before speeding toward its target.

A Financial Times report stated that a Long March rocket was launched in Beijing in August when the missile circled the globe at low orbit before descending toward its target, and missing it by over 20 miles (32 kilometers).

Sources said that the test was confidential and so the news "caught US intelligence by surprise."

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles, can deliver nuclear weapons and fly at more than five times the speed of sound. Hypersonic missiles can be controlled after launch, making it easier to evade defense systems.

Presently, the United States, Russia and five other countries are working on hypersonic technology. Russia tested one such missile in July.

China, followed closely by Russia, is regarded as having the most potent hypersonic missile arsenal.