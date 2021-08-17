China Slams US for Leaving an ‘Awful Mess of Unrest’ in Afghanistan

The Chinese government slammed the United States on Tuesday, 17 August, for "leaving an awful mess of unrest, division and broken families" in Afghanistan as the US continued withdrawal of its forces, while the Taliban took control of the country on Sunday, 15 August, as it took over the presidential palace.

China’s comments come a day after they ‘welcomed’ the chance to deepen 'friendly and cooperative' relations with Afghanistan, signalling its readiness to cooperate with the Taliban.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted as saying, "America's strength and role is destruction, not construction," news agency AFP reported.