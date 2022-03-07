China Says ‘Rock Solid’ Relations With Russia, Open To Resolve Ukraine Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin, (right) with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on Monday, 6 March that its friendly relations with Russia are still “rock solid” and that China is open to collaborate with international community for mediating peace talks with Russia “when necessary,” reported AFP.
Ukraine entered the 12th day of Russia’s invasion on Monday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin warning to continue offensive until Kyiv lays down arms.
Wang said at an annual press briefing,
He added that China will “work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation, when necessary." In spite of repeatedly claiming to play a "constructive role in calling for negotiations" to persuade Putin to stand down its troops in Ukraine, China has not yet joined or hosted any peace talks.
The Foreign Minister called the China-Russia relationship "the world's most crucial bilateral relationship," which "is conducive to world peace, stability and development.."
Last month, Beijing signed a “no limits” partnership with its close ally Moscow which Wang referred to, on Monday, as a clear intention of both countries to "jointly oppose the revival of the Cold War mentality and stoking ideological confrontations."
Wang promised that China would send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
