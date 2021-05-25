China Rejects Report of Sick Staff at Lab Before COVID Outbreak

China has rubbished reports that three researchers from the country went to a hospital in Wuhan with an illness, right before the spread of what would be called COVID-19.

When asked about the reports on 24 May, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called them ‘totally untrue’.

After the report, America’s top expert on infectious diseases and adviser to US President Joe Biden Dr Anthony Fauci said he wasn’t convinced that the virus developed naturally.