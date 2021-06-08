Canada Govt Condemns 'Targeted' Murder Of Muslim Family In Ontario.

Sympathising with the Muslim community of Canada, he said: "We stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable and it must stop."

London city Mayor Ed Holder called the incident "an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners, and was rooted in unspeakable hatred".



Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the decision to dim the ‘Toronto Sign’ on Monday night to mourn the three generations of one family targeted and murdered because of their Islamic faith and to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community.



He added that the city stood with the Muslim community in London and here in Toronto in the face of this tragedy. “We absolutely reject the hatred and Islamophobia that led to this deadly violence," he said.