Burkina Faso: Military Overthrows Govt for Failing To Quell Islamist Insurgency

Burkina Faso's military, on Monday, 24 January, announced that it had ousted President Roch Kaboré and had taken control of the government, Reuters reported.

The deteriorating security situation with respect to an Islamist insurgency that the president had failed to crush all this while, an insurgency which threatened the very "foundations of the nation," was cited by the military as the justification for the coup.

Rebelling soldiers have been demanding the sacking of military chiefs and more resources to fight the Islamic State and al-Qaeda militants.

They also demanded more troops to be deployed to fight the insurgency, and better treatment and compensation for the families of fallen and wounded soldiers.

Kaboré's present location is unknown, but a military officer said that all detainees were safe.

The ruling People's Movement for Progress (PMP) party had announced on Monday that both President Kaboré and a government minister had survived an assassination attempt, BBC reported.