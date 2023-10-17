Brussels Shooting: 2 Swedes Shot, Gunman Claims to Be From Islamic State

The identity of the shooter was not released, Belgian media reported that the authorities were looking for a 45-year-old Brussels resident and believed he’d used a scooter.

A Belgian federal prosecutor said there was no evidence that the attacker, who was still on the loose, had any link to the recent renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

European cities have been on high alert for possible extremist acts after the attacks by Hamas in Israel. But prosecutors said that there was no indication yet of a link to the conflict.

The federal prosecutor said the third victim, who was wounded but not in life-threatening condition, was a taxi driver. It called on residents inBrussels to stay indoors until the threat was over. European Commission staff were also advised to stay indoors.