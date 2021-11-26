Britain Bans Travel From 6 Countries Due to South African Variant

Image used for representational purposes only.
The British government on Thursday, 25 November, stated that it has banned travel from six southern African countries – Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Botswana after South Africa detected cases that were traced back to a new COVID-19 variant, Reuters reported.
The variant is not only more transmissible, but also has the potential to mutate even further into multiple other variants.
"The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it," according to Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK).
"We will be requiring anyone that arrives from those countries from 4:00 am on Sunday to quarantine in hotels," he added.
South Africa's foreign ministry has stated that Britain's decision "seems to have been rushed" and that the B.1.1.529 variant has been detected only in small numbers, Reuters added.
COVID-19 has hit Britain fairly hard, with the country witnessing close to 150,000 deaths since the outbreak.
More than 47,000 infections were recorded on 25 November, with no signs of cases slowing down.
Hospitals and the United Kingdom (UK)'s National Health Service (NHS) are yet to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients but the winter has arrived.
Fear of a winter spike has led to nearly 29 percent of the population getting a third booster dose, while more than 80 percent of people aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated, AFP reported.
(With inputs from Reuters and AFP.)
