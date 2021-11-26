Britain Bans Travel From 6 Countries Due to South African Variant

The British government on Thursday, 25 November, stated that it has banned travel from six southern African countries – Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Botswana after South Africa detected cases that were traced back to a new COVID-19 variant, Reuters reported.

The variant is not only more transmissible, but also has the potential to mutate even further into multiple other variants.

"The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it," according to Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK).