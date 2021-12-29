Boycott Tesla Trends After SpaceX Satellites Almost Hit China's Space Station

China has issued a formal complaint to the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, accusing the United States of ignoring treaty requirements and engaging in unsafe outer space activities after two close calls between China's space station and SpaceX satellites, BBC reported on 28 December.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, or SpaceX, is an aerospace engineering company founded and run by billionaire Elon Musk.

A foreign ministry spokesperson for the People's Republic of China "urges[d] the US to act responsibly," since the aforementioned incidents "constituted dangers to the life or health of astronauts onboard the China space station."