At Least 17 Dead, 83 Injured in Blast at a Mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

At least 17 were killed and 83 people were injured after an explosion took place at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday, 30 January, Pakistan's newspaper Dawn reported.

The causalities were confirmed by Mohammad Asim, a spokesperson for the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC). He also added that some of the injured people were in critical condition, Dawn reported.

A local police official told Reuters that a large number of people had gathered for prayer.

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," the police official added.

