US Polls: With 3 Days Left, Biden Maintains Narrow Lead Over Trump

With just three days left for the 3 November United States presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was polling narrowly ahead of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump according to several polls.
The former Vice President has been ahead of Trump in most national polls since the beginning of 2020 and has had upwards of 10-point lead on occasions.
What do the latest nation poll trackers say:
It’s important to note that Hillary Clinton also enjoyed a comfortable lead in the polls in the 2016 presidential elections and managed to win over 2 million more votes than Trump but ended up losing the election because of the electoral college system.
In the electoral college system, each US state is given a number of votes based on the number of the members it sends to the US Congress. Biden still enjoys a lead in the battleground states but it is narrower than the national lead. Trump's chances for closing the gap depend on Election Day turnout.
The Fox News poll suggested that 2 percent of registered voters were still undecided. Tens of thousands of American have already voted in early in-person/mail-in voting, pointing to a record-breaking turnout. The deadline for early voting was Friday.
