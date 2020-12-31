Senate Runoff: Biden-Harris to Campaign in Georgia Early January

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia in early January to campaign for Democrats in the runoff elections that could determine the control of the US Senate and the fate of the incoming administration’s legislative agenda.
The incoming administration’s transition team on Wednesday said Harris will travel to Savannah on 3 January to campaign on behalf of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the 5 January runoffs. Biden, who takes office on 20 January, will go to Atlanta the following day.
If both the Democrats win seats, the Senate will be split 50-50 between the Democrats and the Republicans. This would, in the event, give the tie-breaking vote to Harris and control of both congressional chambers to the Democratic Party.
If the Republicans win one or both of the Georgia seats, however, they will retain a slim majority in the chamber and can block Biden’s legislative goals and judicial nominees.
Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are pitted against incumbent Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively.
They are confident that their support for the $2,000 stimulus checks will help them in Georgia. On 28 December, the US House of Representatives voted to pass a Bill to increase the proposed $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, with the Bill receiving the needed two-thirds majority of the members votin to pass in the chamber.
