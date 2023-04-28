BBC Chairman Resigns Over Failure To Disclose Role in Loan to Ex-UK PM Boris

Richard Sharp.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) chairman Richard Sharp resigned on Friday, 28 April, following the publication of a report exploring allegations that he failed to disclose his involvement in the facilitation of a loan to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The 67-year-old former banker said that a probe found that he was in breach of the governance code for public appointments.
"Mr Heppinstall's view is that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment," a statement by Sharp said, according to news agency PTI.
He, however, said that the news report - published in The Sunday Times newspaper - stated that he did not play "any part whatever in the facilitation, arrangement, or financing of a loan for the former prime minister."
However, he acknowledged that he should have disclosed his role in initiating a meeting between Britain's Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and businessman Sam Blyth, who had been offering Johnson financial help.
Sharp will remain in the post until a replacement is found - which is likely to happen around June.
(With inputs from PTI.)
