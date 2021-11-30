Barbados Becomes the World's Newest Republic, Rihanna Declared as National Hero

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, declaring Rihanna as a national hero.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Nikki_T)
Barbados is the now the world's newest republic after officially removing Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state in an overnight ceremony in its capital, Bridgetown, Reuters reported.
With the Prince of Wales watching, Dame Sandra Mason who has also served as the governor-general, was sworn in as the first president of Barbados.
While the announcement of this move was made last month, 30 November marks the day Barbados officially becomes a republic.
Mia Mottley of the Barbados Labour Party, who has been the prime minister since 2018, and Barbadian music icon Rihanna, were present at the event.
Rihanna was also declared as the country's national hero by Mottley.
"Vessel Republic Barbados has set sail on her maiden voyage," said President Mason, who does not belong to any political party.
"May she weather all storms and land our country and citizens safely on the horizons and shores which are ahead of us," as quoted by BBC.
But independent Barbados remained a Commonwealth realm, which meant Elizabeth II served as the Queen of Barbados.
The government of the newly formed republic however, has no intentions of changing the Barbadian flag or the national pledge or even the national anthem.
The terms “royal” and “crown” would be removed from all official references, according to The Guardian.
For example, the Royal Barbados Police Force will now be known as the Barbados Police Force.
Kevin Edey, an independent political analyst said that "Barbados has been looking to go for full sovereignty even back at independence", and that the long process was finally over, Al Jazeera reported.
"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation."
A reference to one of Rihanna's most popular songs, these were the words with which Prime Minister Mottley declared her as the national hero of Barbados.
Rihanna, born in Saint Michael, Barbados, joined nine others including legendary cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers, in the list of Barbadian national heroes.
Sobers was present at the event, and even hugged Rihanna, AFP reported.
The creation of the Republic of Barbados had been promised by President Mason multiple times in the past.
In one speech, she had said that "the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind", and that "Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state", The Indian Express reported.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, BBC, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, and Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)