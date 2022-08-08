Protests in Bangladesh on 'Highest-Ever' Fuel Price Hike, Govt Seeks IMF Bailout

Bangladesh, which is one of the fast-growing economies of the world, witnessed protests across the country due to a sharp hike in fuel prices, which, according to local media, is its "highest ever."

According to The Daily Star, one of Bangladesh's English newspapers, "Diesel and kerosene prices have been raised by (Bangladeshi taka) Tk 34, from Tk 80 to Tk 114 per litre. The price of octane has been raised from Tk 89 to Tk 135 per litre, while the petrol price has increased from Tk 86 to Tk 130."