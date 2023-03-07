Bangladesh: At Least 8 Killed, 100 Injured in Explosion in Dhaka Building

At least eight people have been killed and more than 100 injured after an explosion at a seven-storey building in Bangladesh's Dhaka on Tuesday, 7 March.

Five firefighting units reached the sport after the blast, which is said to have occurred around 4:50 pm local time in Dhaka's Gulistan area, according to bdnews24.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been ascertained.

The injured persons were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to DMCH police outpost Inspector Bacchu Miah.

The building houses several shops for sanitary products on the ground floor.

The blast also shattered the glass walls of a bank situated adjacent to it and damaged a bus which was standing on the other side of the road.

(This story will be updated with more details.)