Armenia’s Prime Minister Says 49 Soldiers Were Killed by Azerbaijan

Armenia on Tuesday, 13 September, said that at least 49 of its troops were killed in clashes with its hostile neighbour to the east – Azerbaijan.

"For the moment, we have 49 (troops) killed and unfortunately it's not the final figure," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament in the Armenian capital Yerevan, AFP reported.

Earlier in the day, Armenia had appealed to world leaders saying that Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance onto its territory. Azerbaijan's defence ministry, however, said that its forces were only responding to provocation.