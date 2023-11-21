Ex-Tantric Sex Coach, Argentina’s Trump and President-Elect: Who’s Javier Milei?

His triumph is being described as a "political earthquake" and has drawn rather optimistic remarks from Brazil's former far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who called it a sign of renewed hope in South America, and Donald Trump, who said that Milei's election will "Make Argentina Great Again."

Following his victory, Milei promised “a limited government, respect for private property and free trade. The model of decadence has come to an end. There is no way back”.

“Today begins the reconstruction of Argentina. Today begins the end of Argentina’s decline. Today ends the impoverishing model of the omnipresent state, which only benefits some while the majority suffers," he added.

While his fans call him "the madman" for his ferocious approach and "the wig" for his moppy hair, Argentina's new president-elect Javier Milei refers to himself as "the lion."

Who is he? Why is he being compared to Trump?