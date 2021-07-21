US Secretary Of State, Antony Blinken, May Meet PM Modi On India Visit: Report

The visit, which is reportedly scheduled for 27 and 28 July, will see Blinken hold bilateral talks with Minister of External Affair, S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar and Blinken have met thrice in the last year, with the latest meeting coinciding with the External Affairs' Minister's visit to the US in May.

During the visit, the two leaders spoke on a wide range of issues, including Covid-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad initiative, the security situation in Afghanistan and combatting climate change, among others, reported The Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)