White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci To Step Down in December

He will also step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Top United States Immunologist, Dr Anthony Fauci, announced on Monday, 22 August, that he would step down from his positions as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and as the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden in December.

The 81-year-old, who had said in July that he would retire by the end of Joe Biden's first term in 2025, clarified in a statement that he would not be retiring, but resigning in December this year.

"After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field," he said.

"I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats," he added.

Fauci has advised seven US presidents, beginning with Ronald Reagan through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, West Nile virus, the 2001 anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, various bird influenza threats, Ebola, Zika and, most recently, COVID-19 and monkeypox.

Published: 22 Aug 2022,09:05 PM IST
