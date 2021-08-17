An Extraordinary Image: Hundreds of Fleeing Afghans Board US Military Plane

This was one of the several flights that took off with hundreds of refugees on board. 'Some of the others may have had an even larger load than 640,' an official told Defense One.

As US president Joe Biden withdraws its troops from Afghanistan after two decades of war, the country has hurtled towards an escalating humanitarian crisis after the Afghan government disintegrated at the hands of Taliban.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the military organisation had won the war after Taliban insurgents surrounded and captured Kabul.

Visuals of hundreds of desperate Afghans struggling to enter aircrafts to leave the war-torn nation, as well as horrific videos showing people falling to their deaths after they clung on to an aircraft as it took off had surfaced online on Monday, 16 August.