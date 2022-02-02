Amnesty Says Israel Practises Apartheid in Palestine, Urges International Action

Four Israeli soldiers stand behind razor wire near a Palestinian village in the West Bank. Image used for representational purposes only.
Photo: iStock
A report published by the Amnesty International states that Israel's "system of oppression and domination" over the Palestinian people is equivalent to the international definition of apartheid.
The report highlights certain policies practised by Israel to defend its assertion, some of which are:
The enactment of a constitutional law enshrining Israel exclusively as the "nation state of the Jewish people."
The dispossession and displacement of Palestinians from their homes
Draconian movement restrictions
Israeli politicians reacted angrily to the report and demanded that it be withdrawn.
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that "Amnesty quotes lies spread by terrorist organisations," and accused the organisation of being antisemitic.
"I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility," he added.
The Palestinian Authority (PA), however, celebrated the report.
"The state of Palestine welcomes the report by Amnesty International on Israel’s apartheid regime and racist policies and practices against the Palestinian people," the foreign affairs ministry of the PA stated.
Amnesty also called on "the USA, the European Union and its member states and the UK, but also those states that are in the process of strengthening their ties – such as some Arab and African states [to] recognise that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid and other international crimes."
