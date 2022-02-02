Amnesty Says Israel Practises Apartheid in Palestine, Urges International Action

Israeli politicians reacted angrily to the report and demanded that it be withdrawn.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that "Amnesty quotes lies spread by terrorist organisations," and accused the organisation of being antisemitic.

"I hate to use the argument that if Israel were not a Jewish state, nobody in Amnesty would dare argue against it, but in this case, there is no other possibility," he added.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), however, celebrated the report.

"The state of Palestine welcomes the report by Amnesty International on Israel’s apartheid regime and racist policies and practices against the Palestinian people," the foreign affairs ministry of the PA stated.