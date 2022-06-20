Amid War, Ukraine Passes 2 Laws To Impose Restrictions on Russian Music & Books

The laws are yet to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The move is seen as Kyiv severing whatever remaining cultural ties existed between the two countries after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The bans will apply only to those who held Russian citizenship after 1991, which is when the Russian Federation emerged out of the Soviet Union.

Oleksandr Tkachenko, the cultural minister in Kyiv, said he was "glad to welcome" the new restrictions that would be "designed to help Ukrainian authors share quality content with the widest possible audience, which after the Russian invasion do not accept any Russian creative product on a physical level."

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)