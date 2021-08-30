Amid Fears of Extremities, Afghan Folk Singer Killed by Taliban Fighter

Amid widespread fears around the Taliban’s reign of terror, a Taliban fighter reportedly shot dead an Afghan folk singer in Afghanistan’s northeastern Baghlan province. The circumstances of the act are yet to become clear.

The singer, Fawad Andarabi’s, killing comes just days after a Taliban spokesperson was quoted by The New York Times as saying that music in public will be banned once again in the country as it was in the previous Taliban regime.

Between 1996-2001, the Taliban had banned all other forms of music, except Islamic music.

According to AP, Jawad Andarabi, who confirmed his father’s death, said that the Taliban had previously come to Fawad’s home and even had tea. He demanded justice for his father and said that the local Taliban council vowed to punish the killer.