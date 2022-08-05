Alex Jones Fined $4 Million for Claiming Sandy Hook Massacre Was a Hoax

The jury in the city of Austin, Texas, ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $4.1 million damages for falsely claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

The parents of one victim of the shooting have sought at least $150 million in the defamation trial against the founder of InfoWars, an American far-right conspiracy theory website.

The petitioners argued that they had to endure intense emotional distress and persistent harassment because of the misinformation propagated by Jones and his website. The jury still needs to determine any punitive damages for the case.