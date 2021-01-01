At Least 22 Killed After Three Airport Blasts in Yemen

The statement indicated that the coordinated blasts targeted local officials and employees gathered to welcome the government members at the airport.

President Abu Rabbu Mansour Hadi accused the Houthi rebel group of being behind the explosions.

He officially directed the formation of a committee from the new power-sharing government to investigate the repercussions of the attack against the airport of Aden.

He also stressed, during his phone call with the country's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, that "the terrorist acts committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and extremist terrorist groups will not discourage the legitimate government from exercising its duties from the temporary capital of Aden".