After UK, NIA To Investigate Attacks on Indian High Commissions in US, Canada

Pro-Khalistan supporters protesting in front of the Indian High Commission on Wednesday, 22 March, in London for the second time in the last week.
(Photo: Twitter/Ruhi Khan)
Following the probes in London, UK, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also investigate the attacks on the Indian diplomatic missions in Canada and the US.
Delhi Police's Special has already registered two separate cases in connection with the attack on the Indian High Commission in San Francisco, US and Canada under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
FIRs have also been filed on the attacks in March 2023 by pro-Khalistan outfits and supporters when the Indian police were hunting for separatist preacher Amritpal Singh, who has since been arrested.
As reported by NDTV and other news outlets, the Home Ministry will soon transfer the cases to the NIA.
A grenade was thrown during the protest at the Indian High Commission in Canada, for which the Special Cell filed an FIR under the UAPA and the Explosive Act in this case.
Following this, The Indian Consulate in the United States' San Francisco was also attacked by Khalistan supporters in March of this year. The FIR, in this case, also includes provisions of the UAPA.
Pro-Khalistan protests struck London on March 19, when a group of Khalistani protesters waving separatist pro-Khalistan flags pulled down the Indian tricolour from the Indian High Commission building in the British capital city.
Consequently, a five-member team of the NIA was sent to London on 23 May, to probe these pro-Khalistani protests.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)