Post Trump Trial, Calls Grow for 9/11 Commission on Jan 6 Violence

Former US President Donald Trump, accused of inciting the 6 January insurrection on Capital Hill, may have escaped from the jaws of impeachment for the second time, but statements from leaders across party lines suggest that Trump may face a slew of investigations in the coming days, reports news agency Associated Press.
Perhaps the strongest of signals in this direction came from Republican senator from Louisiana, Bill Cassidy, who was one among the seven to have voted in favour of Trump’s impeachment.
Demanding a “complete investigation” about what happened, the senator said that it was important to unearth “what was known, who knew it and when they knew".
Although hopeful of campaigning with President Trump in 2022 general election, Republican senator from South Carolina and a close ally of Trump, Lindsey Graham, said that Trump’s behaviour following the election was rather “over the top".
“We need a 9/11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again,” he said.
However, seven Republican senators joined the Democrats in voting for his conviction in the five-day long trial, reportedly making it the most bipartisan impeachment trial in the history of the country.
The Republicans who joined Senator Cassidy in voting against Trump included Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
(With inputs from the Associated Press.)
