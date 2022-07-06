UK PM Names Nadhim Zahawi New Finance Minister, Steve Barclay New Health Secy

New Health Secretary Steve Barclay (left), new Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi (right).
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After Tuesday, 5 July, night's shocker with the resignation of Finance Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on late Tuesday, in a bid to save face, appointed a new finance minister and a new health secretary.
Iraqi-born education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, was appointed as the new finance minister and UK Cabinet chief of staff Steve Barclay was appointed as the health secretary.
Zahawi’s appointment was approved by Queen Elizabeth II, Downing Street said, AFP reported.
This came after Sunak, and Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, resigned from their posts citing Boris Johnson's leadership.
It was followed up by a few other junior resignations, including Conservative Party Vice-Chair Bim Afolami – who called on Johnson to resign as he has lost the “support of the party and the country”.
Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to now former health secretary Javid, has also resigned.
Opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer declared that it is clear the government is “now collapsing”.
Nadhim Zahawi now takes on the responsibility of handling the Treasury and the worst cost-of-living crisis UK has seen in a generation.
Zahawi was born in Baghdad to Kurdish parents and came to the UK as a boy, after his family fled Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi regime in the 1970s. Unable to speak English when he arrived, Zahawi has spoken about how he was bullied at school.
The 55-year-old built a successful business career. He also co-founded the polling company YouGov, and later became active in local Conservative politics in London, before becoming an MP in 2010.
Apart from backing Brexit in 2016, Zahawi has also been a staunch defender of Johnson throughout partygate.
He and his wife reportedly also own five residences worth 17 million pounds – three in London, one in Warwickshire and one in Dubai, Bloomberg reported.
Barclay, an MP since 2010, had taken on a series of roles before Theresa May made him Brexit secretary in 2018 following David Davis' resignation in protest at May's planned European Union (EU) departure deal, The Guardian reported.
After his appointment, Barclay said in a statement:
He added, "This government is investing more than ever before in our NHS and care services to beat the COVID backlogs, recruit 50,000 more nurses, reform social care and ensure patients across the country can access the care they need."
(With inputs from AFP and Bloomberg.)
