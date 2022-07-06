UK PM Names Nadhim Zahawi New Finance Minister, Steve Barclay New Health Secy

After Tuesday, 5 July, night's shocker with the resignation of Finance Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on late Tuesday, in a bid to save face, appointed a new finance minister and a new health secretary.

Iraqi-born education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, was appointed as the new finance minister and UK Cabinet chief of staff Steve Barclay was appointed as the health secretary.

Zahawi’s appointment was approved by Queen Elizabeth II, Downing Street said, AFP reported.

This came after Sunak, and Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, resigned from their posts citing Boris Johnson's leadership.