Afghanistan: UN Report Says Taliban Killed More Than 100 Officials of Ghani Govt

The United Nations (UN) said on Monday, 31 January, that it had "credible allegations" against the Taliban, stating that it had, since coming to power in Afghanistan in August last year, killed more than 100 members of the overthrown Afghan government, along with its security officers, and officials who worked with the United States (US) and other western allies.
Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the UN report found "more than two thirds" of the deaths to have been a case of extrajudicial killings by the Taliban.
It has also assured the world that it would be tolerant and inclusive towards women and ethnic minorities.
Renewed restrictions on women, however, and the appointment of an all-male government have been criticised by the international community.
The UN Secretary General also said that human rights activists and journalists continue "to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings," as quoted in The Guardian report.
On the bright side, Guterres did say that there had been "a significant decline" in the total number of conflict-related security incidents in the country since the Taliban takeover.
Civilian casualties resulting out of the conflict have also reduced.
The UN recorded 985 security incidents between 19 August and 31 December 2021.
That is just above a 90 percent decline in the number of cases for the same compared to the same months in 2020, he added.
Afghanistan's public universities, which have been closed since the Taliban took control of the country, will reopen from February, according to the Taliban acting higher education ministers, Reuters reported.
Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani did not specify whether female students would be allowed to return or not, although the Taliban has said in the past that women could be taught in separate classrooms.
In warmer provinces, classes will restart on 2 February, while in colder areas, classes will start on 26 February, he added.
High schools have opened in most parts of the country, but for boys only, and while some private universities have reopened, female students haven't been allowed into the classrooms.
(With inputs from The Guardian and Reuters.)
