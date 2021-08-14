Won’t Recognise Govt by Force in Afghanistan: India And Other Nations

The countries that participated were Germany, India, Norway, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan, the United States and the United Nations, the statement read, according to PTI.



"Participants raised grave concerns about reports from across Afghanistan with respect to continued violence, large numbers of civilian casualties and extra-judicial killings, widespread and credible allegations of human rights violations, all attacks (ground and air) against provincial capitals and cities," the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.



"Participants committed to assist in the reconstruction of Afghanistan once a viable political settlement is reached following good faith negotiations between the two sides," the statement said.



The countries also agreed that the government needs to work out a consensus that ensures inclusive governance, protection of human rights, the rights of women and minorities, and a mechanism by which no one can threaten the security of other countries and respect for international law.