Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mosque Blast Kills 18, Including Senior Cleric, in Afghanistan's Herat

Mosque Blast Kills 18, Including Senior Cleric, in Afghanistan's Herat

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
The Quint
World
Published:

An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people.

|

(Photo: ANI / Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people.</p></div>

An explosion in a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan, on Friday, 2 September, killed at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric, Taliban officials and a local medic told the Associated Press. At least 21 people were hurt.

The blast reportedly went off in the Guzargah Mosque in the western city of Herat during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week when places of worship are particularly crowded.

The cleric who died in the blast was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a Taliban supporter known for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades, according to the report.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.

(With inputs from the Associated Press.)

Also ReadAs Taliban Regime Completes 1 Year, a Glimpse at Afghanistan's 'Secret Schools'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT