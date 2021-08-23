1 Afghan Guard Killed in Gun Battle at Kabul Airport, 3 Injured

According to news agency AFP, the operation supervised by the US army has seen about 30,000 people being evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban's takeover of Kabul on 15 August.



US President Biden on Sunday had said that he still hoped to conclude the "heartbreaking" evacuation from Afghanistan by the end of the month.



He had also, meanwhile, pointed to potential threats from ISIS-K, the local affiliate of the Islamic State, and said: "We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops.”