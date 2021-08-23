1 Afghan Guard Killed in Gun Battle at Kabul Airport, 3 Injured

On 20 August, coalition forces assist in securing an Evacuation Control Checkpoint ensuring evacuees are processed safely at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: PTI)
At least one Afghan guard was killed and three others sustained injuries, as a gun battle erupted on Monday, 23 August, at the Kabul Airport. According to international news reports, this came at a time United States (US) President Joe Biden sought to speed up the evacuation process.
The German Army said in a statement that German and American troops "participated in further exchange of fire”.
The battle ensued at the airport's north gate. As per Reuters, while the Taliban have deployed their fighters outside the airport, Afghan guards are helping US forces inside it.
Meanwhile, CNN has claimed in a report that a sniper outside the airport had fired at Afghan guards inside the facility and they had returned fire but the US forces fired back at the Afghan guards.
According to news agency AFP, the operation supervised by the US army has seen about 30,000 people being evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban's takeover of Kabul on 15 August.
US President Biden on Sunday had said that he still hoped to conclude the "heartbreaking" evacuation from Afghanistan by the end of the month.
He had also, meanwhile, pointed to potential threats from ISIS-K, the local affiliate of the Islamic State, and said: "We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops.”
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined