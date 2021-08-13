Afghanistan: 3 Indian Engineers Rescued From Taliban-Dominated Area

Days after the Indian embassy exhorted Indian nationals in Afghanistan to return to India, three Indian engineers on Thursday, 12 August, were airlifted from a dam site in an Afghanistan region dominated by the Taliban.
(Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
Days after the Indian embassy exhorted Indian nationals in Afghanistan to return to India, three Indian engineers on Thursday, 12 August, were air-lifted from a dam site in an Afghanistan region dominated by the Taliban.
The embassy in Kabul, which related the emergency rescue incident in its latest security advisory, urged the Indian nationals in the war-torn nation to follow its safety guidelines
Advising all Indians in Afghanistan to practise caution, the embassy release emphasised on the need "to fully adhere to the steps in the security advisories provided from time to time".
The embassy also observed that Indian media persons in Afghanistan are at greater risk, alluding to the recent tragic killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui by the Taliban. "It is therefore advised that members of the Indian media should take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan," the advisory stated.
The alert stated that in view of escalating violence in Afghanistan, commercial air services are at the risk of being disrupted and discontinued.
Almost 20 years after the US's invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 to overthrow the Taliban from power in the nation, the US is now looking to withdraw its troops from the South-Asian country by the end of August.
The Taliban has seized five provincial capitals in August, with northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province being the latest to be captured on 8 August, news agency AFP reported. Several families from Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces have fled their homes and sought refuge in the capital city of Kabul.
The Taliban had recently declared that it is coming to take over Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth largest city of Afghanistan, AFP had reported.
The clashes in the city are expected to lead to violence as President Ashraf Ghani-led government forces are expected to put up a fight against the militant organisation.
(With inputs from AFP)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined