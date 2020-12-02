26/11 Accused Cleared for Extradition to India: US Govt To Court

The US government has informed a California court seeking to clear Tahawwur Hussain Rana for extradition to India. Rana is a key accused in the 26/11 attacks in 2008. This Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman has been rearrested in Los Angeles based on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He had then been prematurely released from the US federal prison, where he was serving a sentence for conspiracy to attack Danish newspaper Jylland Posten’s office in Denmark.

59-year-old Rana, a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, was recently released from jail on compassionate grounds.

“In the instant case, the elements necessary for the Court to certify Rana’s eligibility for extradition have been met. There is subject matter and personal jurisdiction over Rana. A valid extradition treaty permits extradition for some of the offenses charged in India. And there is probable cause to believe that Rana committed these offenses,” The Indian Express quoted the submission to the court by the US government.

The IE report added that the US government, however, has submitted that it is not proceeding on some of the charges as pressed by India, including “membership of a terror organisation”, “conspiracy to wage war” and “conspiracy to commit a terrorist act”, as they do not fulfil the criteria of “dual criminality”.

NDTV reported that the US government has told a federal court that Rana not only wanted a "top class" medal for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks but also demanded the nine LeT attackers who were killed in the carnage be given Pakistan's highest military honour.