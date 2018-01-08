26/11 Survivor Who Lost Parents Gets Emotional About Mumbai Visit

Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who, as a toddler, survived the 2008 terror attack at a Jewish centre in Mumbai, is feeling "emotional and excited" as he prepares to visit his birthplace during the four-day visit to India by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in January.

Moshe, 11, was two years old when his parents were killed in the Mumbai attacks at Nariman House (also known as Chabad House) by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists.

The boy, standing and crying between his dead parents' bodies, was saved in a daring move by his brave nanny, Sandra Samuels, who was hiding in a room downstairs when the attack happened.