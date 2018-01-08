26/11 Survivor Who Lost Parents Gets Emotional About Mumbai Visit

(This story was first published on 15 January 2018. The Quint is republishing this piece from its archives as lsraeli ‘baby Moshe’ visits Mumbai’s Chabad House for the first time since he lost both his parents in the 26/11 attacks.)
Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who, as a toddler, survived the 2008 terror attack at a Jewish centre in Mumbai, is feeling "emotional and excited" as he prepares to visit his birthplace during the four-day visit to India by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in January.
Moshe, 11, was two years old when his parents were killed in the Mumbai attacks at Nariman House (also known as Chabad House) by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists.
The boy, standing and crying between his dead parents' bodies, was saved in a daring move by his brave nanny, Sandra Samuels, who was hiding in a room downstairs when the attack happened.
In an emotional meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 July in Jerusalem, the young boy had expressed his wish to visit Mumbai.
"I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai, and when I get older, live there. I will be the director of our Chabad House," Moshe had told the Indian Prime Minister.
Modi had responded by saying, "Come and stay in India and Mumbai. You are most welcome. You and your all family members will get long-term visas. So you can come anytime and go anywhere".
Netanyahu then promptly asked Moshe to join him when he travels to India, a promise he did not forget and has invited the family to join him in Mumbai during his forthcoming visit to India starting on 14 January.
"He is waiting to host Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara, and hopefully PM Modi at his home in Mumbai," his grandfather said.
The young boy will be accompanied by his grandparents, Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg, nanny Sandra, and a psychologist during his trip to Mumbai.
Moshe's parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, who were serving as Directors at the Chabad House, were killed along with six others when the place came under attack by Pakistani terrorists during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.
In a brief telephonic call, Sandra, who was in Afula in the north of Israel where Moshe and his family lives, said that the boy is excited and told her before leaving for school on Sunday that it is like "homecoming" for him.
A bar mitzvah is a ceremony performed for Jewish boys at the age of 13 which some Israeli scholars compare with upnayana, or the thread ceremony.
India issued ten-year multiple-entry visas to Moshe and his grandparents to ease their travel to the country in August. Prime Minister Modi is said to have personally followed up on the matter as promised to Moshe during their meeting.
Sandra also now lives in Israel and has been felicitated with an honorary citizenship by the Israeli government.
