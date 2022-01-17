2 Teenagers Arrested in England Over Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation

Image from the hostage situation.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@adirkrafman)
In light of the hostage situation that transpired in a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, 15 January, two teenagers have been placed under arrest, the BBC reported on Monday, 17 January.
They were arrested in southern Manchester, England, on Sunday, 16 January.
Further details are yet to be provided by the police regarding the arrests.
The only information given by the police is that the teenagers were in custody for interrogation and were a "part of the ongoing investigation into the attack".
The hostage situation began at around 11:00 local time on 15 January when the police responded to a 911 emergency call.
Officers rushed to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in suburban Dallas, which Akram gained entry into by claiming to be a homeless man, CBS reported.
An FBI Hostage Rescue Team swooped into the synagogue to free the hostages and the 10-hour long standoff ended with Akram being shot dead, according to a Reuters report.
All the hostages were safely released.
During the crisis, Akram was heard demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist, Aafia Siddiqui, who is at the moment in prison serving an 86-year term.
Siddiqui was convicted in 2010 of trying to kill US military officers while she was in custody in Afghanistan over terrorism charges.
The prison in which she is residing is only 20 miles away from the synagogue.
Akram's brother has apologised to the victims of the hostage situation and has also said in a Facebook post that his brother was mentally ill.
US President Joe Biden has called the hostage situation "act of terror".
The United Kingdom has also condemned the attack.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has described the events in a manner similar to the US president, calling it an "act of terrorism and anti-Semitism", as quoted by the BBC.
(With inputs from BBC, CBS, and Reuters)
