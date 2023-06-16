14-Year-Old Bangladeshi American Becomes SpaceX’s Youngest Employee

At an age where teenagers tend to spend copious amounts of time on social media apps, 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan Quazi became the youngest person on Elon Musk's Space X team as a software engineer.

Moreover, Quazi graduated from Santa Clara University with a bachelor’s degree at 14 and became the youngest graduate in the university’s 172-year history.

The young prodigy took to his LinkedIn, which has since been deleted due to age restrictions, to announce his position on the Space X team.